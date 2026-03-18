Axis Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 4-cr order from BHEL

Axis Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 188.20 after the company announced that it has secured its first significant order worth Rs 4.25 crore for the supply of high voltage transducers from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of high voltage transducers rated at 2800V/50mA. The total contract value stands at Rs 4,25,25,000 and the execution timeline is one year starting from March 2026.

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Axis Solutions is an Indian company that provides automation and analytical system solutions for large-scale engineering projects, focusing on industries like oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals, with a growing emphasis on renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and digitalization. As of 12 August 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 104.54 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit of Axis Solutions surged 256.6% to Rs 6.17 crore while net sales rose 24.3% to Rs 46.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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