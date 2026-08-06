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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Solutions receives rural water supply project of Rs 400 cr

Axis Solutions receives rural water supply project of Rs 400 cr

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Axis Solutions has received an order worth Rs 400 crore for implementation of various rural water supply projects comprising of tube well, Rising main, Overhead tanks, boundary wall, Pump house, distribution pipe networks, individual house connections, public stand posts, complete in all respect etc. of Rural Water Supply projects from M/s NKG Primus JV.
 

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST