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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES Technologies appoints Giridhar Aramane as Independent Director

AXISCADES Technologies appoints Giridhar Aramane as Independent Director

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies announced the appointment of Giridhar Aramane as Non-Executive Independent Director on its Board.

Aramane brings over three decades of leadership experience across defence, infrastructure, finance, and public policy. His extensive experience will enhance AXISCADES' strategic direction, governance framework, and expansion across key sectors. An IAS officer of the 1988 batch, he most recently served as Defence Secretary to the Government of India (2022-2024).

He has previously served as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), and Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. His experience also includes roles at the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Insurance Regulatory and Developemnt Authority (IRDAI), as well as key leadership positions in the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Aramane currently serves on the boards of Cyient DLM, IL&FS, Go Digit General Insurance, and Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers. He is also a member of the Governing Body of IIIT Bangalore and a mentor with ITS India.

He holds a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, an M.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and an M.A. in Economics from Kakatiya University, Warangal.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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