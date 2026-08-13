AXISCADES Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 94.16% to Rs 183.35 croreNet loss of AXISCADES Technologies reported to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 94.16% to Rs 183.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales183.3594.43 94 OPM %4.727.20 -PBDT2.307.87 -71 PBT-6.453.11 PL NP-14.8320.75 PL
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST