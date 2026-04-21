Axita Cotton reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.36% to Rs 61.03 crore

Net Loss of Axita Cotton reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.36% to Rs 61.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.31% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.25% to Rs 370.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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