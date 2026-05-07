Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 134.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.64% to Rs 70.57 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 134.45% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.64% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.82% to Rs 31.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 223.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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