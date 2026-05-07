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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 134.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 134.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 87.64% to Rs 70.57 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 134.45% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.64% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.82% to Rs 31.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 223.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.5737.61 88 223.77178.56 25 OPM %21.4812.02 -18.1813.35 - PBDT16.075.61 186 46.3727.82 67 PBT14.794.49 229 41.4023.94 73 NP11.164.76 134 31.1618.03 73

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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