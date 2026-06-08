Aye Finance approves fund raise of USD 15 million via NCD issuance
Aye Finance has approved the issuance of senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures for an amount of up to the Indian Rupees (INR) equivalent of USD 15 million each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 for cash, at par, in dematerialized form on a private placement basis. The deemed date of allotment is 25 June 2026.
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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 7:16 PM IST