Aye Finance jumps as board OKs raising $15 mln via NCDs

Aye Finance climbed 3.65% to Rs 144.65 after the company's board approved raising up to $ 15 million through issuance of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The company will issue senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable and transferable NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at par. The fundraising amount will be equivalent to up to $15 million in Indian rupee terms.

The debentures will have a tenure of five years. Interest will be paid semi-annually at the end of each coupon period, while the principal amount will be redeemed in five equal instalments over the tenure of the instrument. The proposed NCDs are slated to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.

Under the terms of the issue, any delay in payment of principal or interest will attract 2% per annum over and above the applicable coupon rate on the outstanding amount until the default is rectified.

Aye Finance is an NBFC-middle layer focused on providing loans to micro-scale MSMEs across India. The company operates across 18 states and 3 union territories, offering working capital and expansion loans to businesses in manufacturing, trading, services and allied agriculture sectors.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 111.08% to Rs 85.91 crore on a 29.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 528.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The AUM grew 27% YoY to Rs 7,044 crore, supported by 25% YoY growth in quarterly disbursements. A total of 70,841 new borrowers were added during the quarter. The credit cost for the quarter was 4.3%, having reduced by 186 bps YoY with consistent reductions in each of the previous five quarters.

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