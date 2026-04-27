Aye Finance Q4 PAT spurts 111% YoY to Rs 86 cr

Aye Finance surged 12.80% to Rs 151.97 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 111.08% to Rs 85.91 crore on a 29.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 528.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 119.78% YoY to Rs 110.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The AUM grew 27% YoY to Rs 7,044 crore, supported by 25% YoY growth in quarterly disbursements. A total of 70,841 new borrowers were added during the quarter. The credit cost for the quarter was 4.3%, having reduced by 186 bps YoY with consistent reductions in each of the previous five quarters.

In Q4 FY26, GNPA stood at 4.8% and NNPA at 1.8%. The company reported an ROA of 4.6% and ROE of 16% on the enhanced net worth following an equity infusion of Rs 710 crore from its IPO in February 2026.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 13% YoY to Rs 193.63 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 1,814.73 crore in FY26. Annual disbursements grew 20%, with 206,833 new borrowers added during the year. Credit cost for the year stood at 4.76%, while PAR for Bucket 1 was at 6.9%. The company delivered an ROA of 2.8% and ROE of 9.3% for the year.

Sanjay Sharma, managing director, Aye Finance, said, In FY26, Aye Finance improved its profits and credit quality, thereby standing apart in a year defined by industry-wide over-lending and market corrections. We closed Q4 with Rs 86 crore of PAT and ROE of 16% for the quarter. We have reduced our credit costs for 5 consecutive quarters while maintaining a robust credit PCR of 64%. Alongside this, we have reached collection efficiencies across our geographies, at levels that herald a good year ahead. Along with delivering top and bottom-line growth, we continue to focus on maintaining the effectiveness of our underwriting of the micro-enterprise sector and ensuring resilience in outcomes through the year. Moving forward, we remain committed to balancing growth with prudent risk management to deliver longterm returns for all our stakeholders.

The company has entered into stock market on 16 February 2026. The script was listed at 129, matching the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 129. The issue was subscribed 0.97 times.

Aye Finance, incorporated in 1993, is a Delhi-based non-banking financial companymiddle layer (NBFC-ML)focused on providing loans to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across India.