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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 111.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Aye Finance standalone net profit rises 111.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 528.44 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance rose 111.08% to Rs 85.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 528.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 409.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 193.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 1814.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1459.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales528.44409.14 29 1814.731459.73 24 OPM %44.7741.37 -41.8345.89 - PBDT118.8456.77 109 273.61247.17 11 PBT110.8850.45 120 247.30225.01 10 NP85.9140.70 111 193.63171.27 13

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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