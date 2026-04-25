Aye Finance transfers 4.20 lakh equity shares to ESOP Trust

Aye Finance has allotted 4,20,784 equity shares under at a face value of Rs 2 each from Aye Finance Employees Welfare Trust to the eligible grantee upon exercise of options granted under existing ESOP 2016 of the Company.

Consequent to the aforementioned transfer, the paid up share capital of the Company shall stand remain same i.e. 24,67,84,266 equity shares at a face value of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 49,35,68,532