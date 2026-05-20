AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 346.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 365.77 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex rose 346.53% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 365.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.68% to Rs 6.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 1365.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1489.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

365.77360.621365.121489.009.117.406.807.9327.7520.4471.3181.3713.434.569.6219.369.022.026.5511.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News