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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 346.53% in the March 2026 quarter

AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 346.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 365.77 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex rose 346.53% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 365.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.68% to Rs 6.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 1365.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1489.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales365.77360.62 1 1365.121489.00 -8 OPM %9.117.40 -6.807.93 - PBDT27.7520.44 36 71.3181.37 -12 PBT13.434.56 195 9.6219.36 -50 NP9.022.02 347 6.5511.63 -44

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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