Ayushman Bharat cover will be extended to all Anganwadi and Asha workers, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced. She also added that all maternal and child healthcare schemes will be brought under one comprehensive scheme. Furthermore, the government is enhancing the target for Lakhpati Didi scheme to Rs 3 crore from Rs 2 crore.