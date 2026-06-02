Ayushman Infratech standalone net profit rises 70.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.71% to Rs 1.53 croreNet profit of Ayushman Infratech rose 70.37% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.71% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.57% to Rs 3.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.531.05 46 3.021.73 75 OPM %26.1460.95 --16.564.05 - PBDT0.940.75 25 0.090.18 -50 PBT0.940.74 27 0.070.16 -56 NP0.920.54 70 0.040.12 -67
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:07 PM IST