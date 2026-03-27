Azad Engg rises after signing 8-year contract with MHI Japan

Azad Engineering rose 3.17% to Rs 1,518 after the company signed an 8-year long-term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Japan, to supply complex hot-section nozzle vane segments for gas turbine engines.

The company has been selected as a single-source supplier, marking a transition from manufacturing compressor (cold-section) components to critical combustion hot-section parts, thereby expanding its partnership with MHI.

The components will be manufactured at MHIs dedicated lean facility for advanced gas turbine platforms catering to global power generation markets. The company termed the agreement a milestone, marking its entry into high-precision turbine components.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 46.4% to Rs 34.72 crore on a 31.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 158.72 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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