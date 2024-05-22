Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 92.80 croreNet profit of Azad Engineering rose 0.67% to Rs 14.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 92.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 591.62% to Rs 58.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.40% to Rs 340.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
