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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 20.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 20.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 172.60 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 20.29% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 172.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales172.60137.09 26 OPM %37.2935.91 -PBDT57.5952.01 11 PBT38.9741.87 -7 NP35.7529.72 20

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 6:08 PM IST