Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 20.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.90% to Rs 172.60 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 20.29% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.90% to Rs 172.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.172.60137.0937.2935.9157.5952.0138.9741.8735.7529.72

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