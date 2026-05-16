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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 42.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 42.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 161.54 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 42.42% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 161.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.18% to Rs 132.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.84% to Rs 602.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 457.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales161.54126.93 27 602.98457.35 32 OPM %37.9635.92 -37.3735.27 - PBDT68.0445.14 51 240.15153.51 56 PBT51.2435.88 43 187.31124.03 51 NP35.9925.27 42 132.8887.32 52

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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