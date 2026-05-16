Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 42.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 161.54 crore

Net profit of Azad Engineering rose 42.42% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 161.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.18% to Rs 132.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.84% to Rs 602.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 457.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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