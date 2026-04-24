Azad Engineering secures international contract amendment from Nuovo Pignone S.r.l.

Azad Engineering said that has received an amendment to its existing strategic supply agreement from Nuovo Pignone S.r.l., a company under the Baker Hughes group.

The amendment (Amendment No. 3) pertains to the supply of critical turbomachinery components used in power generation applications.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity and will be executed over a long-term period extending up to December 2030.

The financial details or size of the order have not been disclosed by the company, citing confidentiality.

Azad Engineering clarified that the transaction does not involve any related party dealings, and neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding company.

Azad Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components for clean energy, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and standalone power supply (SPS) as required by OEMs with its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 46.4% to Rs 34.72 crore on a 31.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 158.72 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Azad Engineering surged 8.25% to end at Rs 2,108.55 on the BSE.