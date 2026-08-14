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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad India Mobility consolidated net profit rises 1014.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Azad India Mobility consolidated net profit rises 1014.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 113.91% to Rs 16.45 crore

Net profit of Azad India Mobility rose 1014.29% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 113.91% to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.457.69 114 OPM %2.49-1.04 -PBDT0.820.11 645 PBT0.780.07 1014 NP0.780.07 1014

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST