Azad India Mobility consolidated net profit rises 683.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 8.76 crore

Net profit of Azad India Mobility rose 683.33% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7800.00% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 619.16% to Rs 64.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

8.769.0364.949.0321.801.223.25-11.852.270.223.34-0.072.190.183.15-0.181.410.182.370.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News