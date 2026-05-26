B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 70.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.48% to Rs 42.93 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 70.28% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 42.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.77% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 150.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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