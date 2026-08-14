B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 38.59 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media rose 60.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 38.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.38.5931.4718.5817.034.863.344.182.792.561.60

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