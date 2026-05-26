B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 20.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 33.20 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India declined 20.90% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.18% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.55% to Rs 142.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.2029.11 14 142.19130.99 9 OPM %7.867.87 -8.4010.87 - PBDT2.882.17 33 12.0415.55 -23 PBT2.291.68 36 9.8913.66 -28 NP1.061.34 -21 7.069.83 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST