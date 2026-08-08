B & A Packaging India standalone net profit rises 40.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.24% to Rs 41.94 crore

Net profit of B & A Packaging India rose 40.12% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.24% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.9434.889.516.774.132.793.382.312.411.72

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