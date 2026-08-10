B & A reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.71% to Rs 71.60 crore

Net profit of B & A reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 71.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.71.6055.638.91-0.025.51-0.573.56-2.061.89-2.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News