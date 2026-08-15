B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit rises 651.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 180.47 crore

Net profit of B&B Triplewall Containers rose 651.55% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 180.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.180.47152.2518.6911.9928.5012.4919.362.4414.581.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News