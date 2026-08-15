B&B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit rises 651.55% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 180.47 croreNet profit of B&B Triplewall Containers rose 651.55% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 180.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales180.47152.25 19 OPM %18.6911.99 -PBDT28.5012.49 128 PBT19.362.44 693 NP14.581.94 652
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST