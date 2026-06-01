B&B Triplewall Containers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 162.34 croreNet profit of B&B Triplewall Containers reported to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 162.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 616.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.34141.57 15 616.35491.76 25 OPM %17.4311.17 -14.698.13 - PBDT23.5910.36 128 69.0823.30 196 PBT11.51-2.68 LP 26.46-7.83 LP NP9.09-1.83 LP 20.64-5.53 LP
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST