B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.03% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 183.33% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.03% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.2715.5023.3116.005.642.195.091.893.741.32

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