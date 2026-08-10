B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 63.03% to Rs 25.27 croreNet profit of B C C Fuba India rose 183.33% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.03% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.2715.50 63 OPM %23.3116.00 -PBDT5.642.19 158 PBT5.091.89 169 NP3.741.32 183
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST