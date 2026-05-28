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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 95.83% in the March 2026 quarter

B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 95.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 22.85 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 95.83% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.61% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.34% to Rs 72.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.8512.72 80 72.6547.07 54 OPM %13.8713.84 -14.7314.23 - PBDT2.931.62 81 9.636.20 55 PBT2.421.33 82 8.025.23 53 NP1.880.96 96 5.823.74 56

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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