B C C Fuba India consolidated net profit rises 95.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 22.85 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 95.83% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.61% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.34% to Rs 72.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

22.8512.7272.6547.0713.8713.8414.7314.232.931.629.636.202.421.338.025.231.880.965.823.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News