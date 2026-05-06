B. L. Kashyap secures Rs 180 cr order from Immencity Office Parks

B. L. Kashyap and Sons said it has secured a civil and structural works contract worth Rs 180 crore from Immencity Office Parks.

The order pertains to construction work at the Century Red Oak Commercial Building Block 1 project located at Shivanahalli, Yelahanka Hobli, Bengaluru. The project is to be executed over a period of around 18 months. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The company clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

B. L. Kashyap & Sons is one of Indias most respected construction and infrastructure development companies with a pan-India presence. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 965.8% to Rs 11.83 crore on a 33.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 323.87 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of B. L. Kashyap & Sons shed 0.79% to Rs 57.85 on the BSE.

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