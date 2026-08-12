B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 7.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 345.12 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 7.83% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 345.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 336.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.345.12336.428.287.7118.4617.9814.2814.5810.0010.85

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