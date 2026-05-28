B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.36% to Rs 361.80 crore

Net loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 361.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.27% to Rs 18.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 1347.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1142.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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