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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B.L.Kashyap & Sons to pay Rs 52.5 cr to CDR lenders

B.L.Kashyap & Sons to pay Rs 52.5 cr to CDR lenders

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

For settlement of Right of Recompense

B.L.Kashyap & Sons has received a communication from the Lead Bank of the Consortium Lenders in relation to the settlement of Right of Recompense (ROR).

As per the aforesaid communication, the Lead Bank has communicated the Right of Recompense (ROR) amount of Rs 52.5 crore payable by the Company to the CDR lenders, to be repaid before 31 March 2027, along with the other terms and conditions applicable for Settlement.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST