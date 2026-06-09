B N Agritech standalone net profit rises 76.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 2042.17 crore

Net profit of B N Agritech rose 76.80% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 2042.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1760.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.64% to Rs 111.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.78% to Rs 8086.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6279.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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