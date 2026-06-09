B N Agritech standalone net profit rises 76.80% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 2042.17 croreNet profit of B N Agritech rose 76.80% to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 2042.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1760.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.64% to Rs 111.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.78% to Rs 8086.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6279.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2042.171760.16 16 8086.996279.79 29 OPM %3.693.39 -3.523.54 - PBDT44.7939.53 13 182.28142.29 28 PBT38.1732.82 16 155.52120.20 29 NP27.8115.73 77 111.0381.26 37
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST