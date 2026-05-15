B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 592.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.73% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 592.11% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.73% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.21% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 41.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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