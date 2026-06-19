B.R.Goyal Infra gains after securing Rs 13-cr civil works order in Madhya Pradesh

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure rose 1.54% to Rs 132 after the company announced that it had secured a work order worth Rs 13.05 crore for civil and construction works in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

The order has been awarded by LNJ for the execution of civil works related to its upcoming B2B project located at 29-30-31, Mega Smart Industrial Area, Ratlam. The scope of work includes the construction of roads, drains, culverts, and a pond, as per the approved bill of quantities (BOQ).

The company said the project is scheduled to be completed within six months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent.

The company stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

For FY26, the company's consolidated net profit surged 78% year-on-year to Rs 44.82 crore, while net sales increased 13.4% to Rs 820.32 crore compared with FY25.

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