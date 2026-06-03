B.R.Goyal Infrastructure secures NHAI work order worth Rs 118.02 cr
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has received a work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the engagement of user fee agency through E-Tender for Kathpur Fee Plaza at km 472.000 of Himmat Nagar-Chiloda Section from km 443.000 to km 495.000 of the NH-8 in the State of Gujarat. The accepted value of the said work order is Rs. 118.02 crore.
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 9:16 AM IST