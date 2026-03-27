B-Right RealEstate crosses Rs 1,000 cr marketcap
B-Right RealEstate (BRRL) announced that it has crossed a significant milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in market capitalisation, marking a key moment in the company's growth journey. This achievement reflects strong investor confidence, consistent business performance, and the company's strategic focus on developing high-quality residential and mixed-use projects.
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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST