B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 8.04 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 42.86% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.98% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 30.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.047.48 7 30.4624.14 26 OPM %3.485.35 -8.177.87 - PBDT0.440.75 -41 3.973.39 17 PBT0.400.71 -44 3.843.26 18 NP0.320.56 -43 2.842.63 8
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST