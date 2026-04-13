B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 42.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 42.86% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.98% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 30.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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