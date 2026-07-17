B2B Software Technologies standalone net profit rises 6.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 6.78% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.653.196.306.900.960.820.920.790.630.59

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