Baazar Style Retail consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 486.38 crore

Net profit of Baazar Style Retail rose 8.25% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 486.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 377.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.486.38377.8614.7915.4155.1637.623.333.612.232.06

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