Baazar Style Retail hits the roof after strong Q1 update

Baazar Style Retail hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 307.80 after the value fashion retailer reported a strong business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Standalone revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 486 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 377.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 7% during the quarter, while sales per square foot increased 2% year-on-year to Rs 679 per month.

The company's store network expanded 19% to 276 stores as of 30 June 2026 from 232 stores a year earlier. Total retail area increased 22% year-on-year to 25.80 lakh square feet from 21.17 lakh square feet.

During the quarter, Baazar Style Retail opened 18 new stores and closed five stores.

The company said the revenue figures for Q1 FY27 are subject to limited review by its statutory auditors.

Baazar Style Retail is a Kolkata-based value fashion retailer that offers affordable apparel and lifestyle products for the entire family. Founded in 2013, the company operates a one-stop retail format focused on providing quality fashion merchandise at accessible price points.

On a consolidated basis, Baazar Style Retail reported net loss of Rs 25.65 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales rose 34.84% YoY to Rs 465.71 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News