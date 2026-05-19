Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 465.71 croreNet Loss of Baazar Style Retail reported to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 465.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 219.71% to Rs 46.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 1840.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1343.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales465.71345.37 35 1840.951343.71 37 OPM %10.3411.56 -14.3514.11 - PBDT32.3620.00 62 198.91129.53 54 PBT-15.38-9.38 -64 28.7829.64 -3 NP-25.65-6.39 -301 46.8714.66 220
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST