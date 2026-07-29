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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales03.60 -100 OPM %04.17 -PBDT0.160.22 -27 PBT0.140.20 -30 NP0.120.15 -20

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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