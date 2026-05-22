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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 77.93% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 77.27% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.93% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.86% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 167.44% to Rs 14.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.162.90 78 14.955.59 167 OPM %-8.5311.03 --0.6012.70 - PBDT0.120.62 -81 0.902.01 -55 PBT0.100.60 -83 0.841.95 -57 NP0.100.44 -77 0.651.44 -55

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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