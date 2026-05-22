Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 77.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.93% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 77.27% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.93% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.86% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 167.44% to Rs 14.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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