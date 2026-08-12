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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 97.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 97.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 23.22% to Rs 26.58 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 97.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 26.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5834.62 -23 OPM %3.3514.64 -PBDT1.864.76 -61 PBT0.083.39 -98 NP0.083.39 -98

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST