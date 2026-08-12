Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 97.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.22% to Rs 26.58 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 97.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 26.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.5834.623.3514.641.864.760.083.390.083.39

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