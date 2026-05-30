Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 109.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 42.24 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 109.92% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.47% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 150.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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