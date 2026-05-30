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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 109.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 109.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 42.24 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 109.92% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.47% to Rs 11.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.26% to Rs 150.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales42.2439.06 8 150.62145.86 3 OPM %8.407.96 -10.587.66 - PBDT4.283.32 29 17.0411.19 52 PBT2.623.10 -15 10.976.30 74 NP2.751.31 110 11.104.15 167

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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