Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bagmane Prime Office REIT consolidated net profit declines 77.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Bagmane Prime Office REIT consolidated net profit declines 77.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales decline 29.88% to Rs 437.01 crore

Net profit of Bagmane Prime Office REIT declined 77.18% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 253.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.88% to Rs 437.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 623.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales437.01623.27 -30 OPM %83.3483.24 -PBDT340.16431.37 -21 PBT152.87385.73 -60 NP57.85253.46 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Enviro Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Concord Enviro Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mobavenue AI Tech consolidated net profit rises 94.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Mobavenue AI Tech consolidated net profit rises 94.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 41.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 41.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Tera Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tera Software reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Delta Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 212.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Delta Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 212.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:32 AM IST