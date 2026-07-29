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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 24.64 crore

Net Loss of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reported to Rs 64.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 91.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.640 0 OPM %86.730 -PBDT-60.55-90.50 33 PBT-60.55-90.50 33 NP-64.52-91.11 29

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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